KGF 2 box office collection: Yash-starrer crosses Rs 900 cr globally in just 12 days 

Period action flick KGF: Chapter 2 has been setting new box office records ever since its release. The Yash movie has crossed Rs 900 crore at the global box office within just days, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

He tweeted, “KGF: Chapter 2 WW Box Office. CROSSES Rs 900 crore mark in just 12 days. Week 1- Rs 720.31 crore. Week 2 Day 1- Rs 30.18 crore; Day 2- Rs 26.09 crore; Day 3- Rs 42.15 crore; Day 4- Rs 64.83 crore; Day 5- Rs 23.74 crore. Total- Rs 907.30 crore. TERRIFIC HOLD.”

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 64.83 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 23.74 cr

Total - ₹ 907.30 cr



Terrific HOLD. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 26, 2022

He also said in a previous tweet that plenty of houseful shows have been reported for the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer whereas shows for Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast are getting cancelled due to no crowd.

Monday report



Plenty of HOUSEFULL shows for #KGFChapter2.#BeastMovie facing show cancellations due to no crowd turn out. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 25, 2022

The Yash film overtook films like Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey, SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast at the box office. KGF Chapter 2 is also faring well in the US box office as it has raked in Rs 64.75 lakh so far.

About KGF: Chapter 2

KGF (Kolar Gold Fields): Chapter 2 traces the journey of Rocky Bhai who fights bigger villains Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon). The film has been bankrolled jointly by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films and has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. Ravi Basrur has composed the music whereas Ujwal Kulkarni and Bhuvan Gowda were the editor and cinematographer respectively.

Also read: 'KGF: Chapter 2' box office: Yash-starrer inches closer to Dangal's lifetime biz

Also read: 'KGF: Chapter 2' box office: Yash-starrer rakes in Rs 321 cr till Sunday