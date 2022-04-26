'KGF: Chapter 2' box office: Yash-starrer inches closer to Dangal's lifetime biz

Yash-starrer period action flick KGF: Chapter 2 is inching closer towards the lifetime business of the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which released in 2016. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that KGF 2 may cross the lifetime box-office business of films Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju till April 28.

Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime at the box office whereas Sanju raked in Rs 342.53 crore. PK and Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 340.8 crore and Rs 339.16 crore respectively at the box office.

The film has raked in quite the moolah at the box office this week. Prashanth Neel's latest cinematic outing has raked in Rs 329.40 crore till April 25 (Monday). KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs 8.28 crore on Monday, Rs 22.68 crore on Sunday, Rs 18.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.56 crore on Friday.

The Hombale Films-backed KGF: Chapter 2 entered the Rs 300 crore-club on April 24 with films such as PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, Sanju and War.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

About KGF: Chapter 2

The film released in theatres near you on April 14 and has been bankrolled jointly by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. KGF 2 has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

Also read: 'KGF: Chapter 2' box office: Yash-starrer rakes in Rs 321 cr till Sunday

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 8: Yash's film zooms towards Rs 300 cr