'KGF: Chapter 2' box office: Yash-starrer rakes in Rs 321 cr till Sunday

Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period action film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit it out of the stadium yet again when it comes to box office collections. The latest Prashanth Neel-directorial has raked in Rs 321.12 crore as of April 24, according to film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh also said in his tweet that the film mopped up Rs 11.56 crore on Friday, Rs 18.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.68 crore on Sunday.

He tweeted, “Rocky Bhai is RocKING on [second] Sunday… KGF2 hits out of the stadium yet again… *Weekend 2* crosses Rs 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC… NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM… [Week 2] Friday 11.56 crore, Saturday 18.25 crore, Sunday 22.68 crore. Total: Rs 321.12 crore.”

#RockyBhai is #RocKING on [second] Sun... #KGF2 hits it out of the stadium yet again... *Weekend 2* crosses ₹ 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC... NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr. Total: ₹ 321.12 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/QNgGIGwrgP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2022

In another tweet, Adarsh also listed the milestones achieved by the Yash and Srinidhi Shetty-starrer so far. According to him, the film crossed Rs 50 crore on day 1, Rs 100 crore on day 2, Rs 150 crore on day 4, Rs 200 crore on day 5, Rs 225 crore on day 6, Rs 250 crore on day 7, Rs 275 crore on day 9 and Rs 300 crore on day 11.

He also wondered whether the latest KGF film will challenge the lifetime business of the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal.

#KGF2 #Hindi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 275 cr: Day 9

₹ 300 cr: Day 11#India biz

⭐ Will #KGF2 challenge *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, the second highest grosser? What's *your* take? pic.twitter.com/4fkiRC29nl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2022

He also listed down films other than KGF2 that have made it to the Rs 300 crore club at the box office. These films included PK (2014); Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015); Sultan (2016); Dangal (2016); Tiger Zinda Hai (2017); Padmaavat (2018); Sanju (2018) and War (2019). He also mentioned that SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is the only film to make it to the Rs 500 crore-club at the box office.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

About KGF: Chapter 2

The movie released in theatres on April 14 and has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. The period action flick has been released in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Yash, the Prashanth Neel-directorial stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in pivotal roles.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 8: Yash's film zooms towards Rs 300 cr

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 7: Yash's film crosses Rs 250 cr mark

Also read: 'KGF' is ruling the box-office. Here's why films from South have become a rage