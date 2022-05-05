'KGF: Chapter 2' box office: Film beats 'Dangal’s' lifetime biz, inches closer to 'Baahubali 2'

Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s latest outing KGF 2 has raked in quite the moolah at the box office ever since its release. KGF: Chapter 2 has overtaken Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh-starrer Dangal in terms of box office collections. The film has raked in Rs 391.65 crore as of Wednesday.

The latest KGF movie collected Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.27 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday and Rs 8.75 crore on Wednesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “BIGGG NEWS… KGF 2 surpasses Dangal lifetime business… Now, second highest grossing Hindi film… Glorious march towards Rs 400 crore begins… [Week 3] Friday Rs 4.25 crore; Saturday Rs 7.25 crore; Sunday Rs 9.27 crore; Monday Rs 3.75 crore; Tuesday Rs 9.57 crore; Wednesday Rs 8.75 crore. Total: Rs 391.65 crore. India business. Hindi.”

BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/PdImtreDrB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2022

'KGF Chapter 2' vs 'Dangal' vs 'Baahubali 2' box office collections

While the Prashanth Neel-directorial is currently in theatres and is the first preference of moviegoers, it has raked in Rs 391.65 crore as of May 5. This is much higher than compared to what Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal raked in its lifetime. Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore at the domestic box office in its lifetime.

SS Rajamouli-directed epic action film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office.

About KGF Chapter 2

KGF 2 traces the rise and fall of Rocky, an orphan who faces numerous and becomes the king of a gold mine. He faces bigger adversaries – Adheera and Ramika Sen—played by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon respectively.

KGF 2 also features Srinidhi Shetty, Eswari Rao, Saran, Malavika Avinash and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. The film has been backed by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur and has been released in five languages—Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

