‘KGF: Chapter 2’ box office: Yash-starrer benefits from Eid; rakes in Rs 382.90 cr 

KGF: Chapter 2 is doing great business at the box office and the Eid holiday has just provided a boost to this juggernaut at the box office. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer’s Hindi version raked in Rs 382.90 crore at the box office as of Tuesday.

The film raked in Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.27 crore on Sunday and Rs 3.75 crore on Monday. After a dip on Monday, KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi recovered and went onto collect Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “KGF 2 is the biggest beneficiary on Eid holiday… Business, expectedly, jumps again… Should cross Dangal today [third Wednesday]… Countdown begins for Rs 400 crore... [Week 3] Friday 4.25 crore, Saturday 7.25 crore, Sunday 9.27 crore, Monday 3.75 crore, Tuesday 9.57 crore. Total: Rs 382.90 crore. India business. Hindi.”

He also said in another tweet that Eid could not save the likes of Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Heropanti 2 at the box office. He said Runway 34’s collections did witness a slight growth on favourable word of mouth whereas Heropanti 2 has been rejected completely.

Adarsh tweeted, “The Eid holiday hasn’t benefitted the two new releases [Ruwany 34 and Heropanti 2]… Runway 34 – riding on favorable word of mouth and appreciation- did witness growth, but the overall total remains low.. Heropanti 2, expectedly, is rejected.”

About KGF: Chapter 2

KGF 2 covers the rise and fall of Rocky (Yash), an orphan who became the king of a gold mine. He faces antagonists Adheera and Ramika Sen played by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon respectively.

The Prashanth Neel-directorial has been jointly backed by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur and has released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also features Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Saran and Eswari Rao in significant roles.

