'KGF: Chapter 2' enters Rs 400 cr club; stands strong against 'Doctor Strange'

Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has entered the 400 crore club by raking in Rs 412.80 crores in 4 weeks. KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 3.85 crores on Friday, Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday, according to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie has picked up in total Rs. 33.50 crore approx. in its fourth weekend.

KGF: Chapter 2 is proving to be a tough opponent to Hollywood giant Doctor Strange, Taran Adarsh added in his tweet.

#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/9pdKwpMKWw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2022

Last week, the film was hit by competition from multiple releases including Heropanti 2, but the movie continued to maintain post Eid boost in Muslim populated centres.

According to reports, the movie should stay stable right through the weekdays, and comfortably go past the 420 crore-mark by the time the week is through.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The movie stars Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. It also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. The film has been backed by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur. KGF 2 has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranveer Singh starrer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar arrives next week and then Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad in the week after.



