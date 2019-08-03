Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah's film disappoints on opening day

Khandaani Shafakhana box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha's latest film Khandaani Shafakhana is off to a slow start. According to early estimates, Khandaani Shafakhana's box office collection stood at around Rs 1 crore (approx). The movie has received disappointing reviews. The film is directed by debutante Shilpi Dasgupta. Rapper Badshah has also made his acting debut in the film.

Khandaani Shafakhana is a story about Babita Bedi (played by Sonakshi Sinha), who inherits a fertility clinic after her uncle's death. The story is on the line of Ayushmann Khurrana's critically acclaimed 2012 film Vicky Donor.

Khandaani Shafakhaana release has clashed with Hollywood film Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. And, David Leitch's film has done way better on its opening day than Sonakshi Sinha's film. Hobbs & Shaw saw 35 to 40 per cent occupancy on Friday morning. Khandaani Shafakhaana opened poorly at around 5-10 per cent occupancy rate.

None of Sonakshi Sinha's films have been successful at the box office the past year. Sinha was last seen in multi-starrer film Kalank, which was a dud at the box office. Additionally, her 2018 projects like Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Welcome to New York, also did not perform well. But she has something to look forward to in the year ahead. She will be seen in the next Dabangg film, along with Salman Khan in December.

Watch trailer:

Also read: Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Box Office collection Day 1: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham's film makes strong start

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 22: Hrithik Roshan's film crosses $5 million mark overseas