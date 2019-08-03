Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 22: Hrithik Roshan's film crosses $5 million mark overseas

Super 30 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 has completed three weeks at the box office, and it's still going strong. The film has turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2019. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Super 30 has crossed $ 5 million internationally in 21 days. The film has raked in $ 5.028 million from USA, Canada, UAE and Gulf countries, added Adarsh.





Also, domestically, Super 30 has minted Rs 131.28 crore so far. In the first week, the film earned Rs 75.58 crore, in second week, Rs 37.85 crore and in third week Rs 17.85 crore, respectively. The educational-drama, which released on July 12, achieved the Rs 100 crore mark in two weeks. The film is a biopic on Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who in real-life runs a coaching institute. The coaching institute prepares students from economically weaker sections for prestigious IIT-entrance exam every year. The story of Super 30 revolves around Kumar's struggle and accomplishments, played by actor Hrithik Roshan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The film has received tax exemptions in Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The film still has two weeks till the next big release - Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal - on Independence Day.

Super 30 hit the screens on July 12. The film is giving a strong fight to Sonakshi Sinha's latest release Khandaani Shafakhaana and Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya. However, Hollywood's Fast and Furious franchise's latest film Hobbs and Shaw may affect Super 30's business.

