Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha's movie struggles on weekend

Sonakshi Sinha's latest offering Khandaani Shafakhana is struggling at the box office. Khandaani Shafakhana's box office collection was restricted to Rs 75 lakh on its opening day while on its second day it was slightly better at Rs 85 lakh. The total collection of Khandaani Shafakhana was Rs 1.60 crore in two days.

Khandaani Shafakhana's box office collection might have been impacted due to multiple factors. For starters, the movie does not feature any big name apart from Sonakshi Sinha who is yet to conjure a solo box office hit film. Additionally, the movie has released amid big international and Indian releases. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is still running strong, Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya is running steady and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is still occupying a few theatres. Disney's The Lion King and Fast & Furious' latest instalment, Hobbs & Shaw, are drawing audiences, leaving Khandaani Shafakhana to fight a really uphill battle.

Khandaani Shafakhana has also been impacted due to the torrential rainfall in multiple parts of the country. To add to it, the reviews have not been stellar for Sinha's latest film.

Sonakshi Sinha's previous movie, multi-starrer Kalank, raked in Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day. Her last solo film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi earned Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1 and made around Rs 30 crore in its lifetime. Khandaani Shafakhana has a much slower start than Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Khandaani Shafakhana revolves around the life of Babita Bedi who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle. The movie follows a host of unusual characters who seek help from her. Khandaani Shafakhana stars Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Diana Penty and Kulbhushan Kharbanda along with Sonakshi Sinha.

