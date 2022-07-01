Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' mints Rs 53.66 cr in week 1 at box office

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter stating that the comedy drama JugJugg Jeeyo has earned Rs. 53.66 crore in its first week at the box office. According to his tweet, the movie collection slipped on weekdays and needs to pick up again in second weekend to mint a healthy total.

He tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo is decent in Week 1... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute 53.67 per cent of *Week 1* biz, but mass belt slipped on weekdays... Needs to maintain in Weekend 2 - especially at premium multiplexes - for a healthy lifetime total... Data in next tweet..."

"#JugJuggJeeyo Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr, Tue 4.52 cr, Wed 3.97 cr, Thu 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 53.66 cr. #India biz," the film critic mentioned in a separate tweet.

On Day 6, June 29, JugJugg Jeeyo even crossed the Rs 50-crore club in India. Its worldwide collections, the film reportedly minted around Rs 85 crore.

JugJugg Jeeyo released in the theatres on June 24. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The film marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after seven years. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

Backed by Dharma Productions, JugJugg Jeeyo is a comedy drama that centres on a family, where both father (Anil Kapoor) and son (Varun Dhawan) are planning to divorce their partners. The film presents a fresh take on infidelity and divorce.

