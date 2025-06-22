Kuberaa Day 2 box office: Dhanush film hits ₹30.75 crore, OTT release details revealed

Dhanush's latest film Kuberaa is on a box office tear, pulling in an estimated ₹16 crore on Day 2 and pushing its India net total to ₹30.75 crore—marking the actor’s strongest global opening to date.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk and other trackers, Kuberaa saw robust growth on Saturday after a ₹14.75 crore opening on Friday. The two-day India net now stands at ₹30.75 crore, while worldwide gross collections are approaching ₹50 crore, with overseas contributing ₹10.15 crore on Day 1 alone.

The film is dominating in the Telugu belt, where occupancy touched 66.19% on Saturday, peaking at an impressive 83.67% during night shows. Tamil markets reported a more modest 35.89% occupancy, while Hindi circuits lagged at 10.87%.

Critically, the film has drawn praise for Dhanush’s lead performance and Sekhar Kammula’s direction. Word-of-mouth remains strongest in Telugu-speaking regions, which is helping sustain momentum.

OTT rights have already been secured by Amazon Prime Video for ₹50 crore—one of the highest deals ever for a Dhanush or Nagarjuna film. The digital release is expected in the third week of July, about a month after its theatrical debut.

Trade projections now place Kuberaa on track to surpass ₹50 crore net domestically by the end of the opening weekend. If current trends hold, it could finish its India run with ₹75–80 crore net and reach a worldwide gross of over ₹120 crore.

When compared to recent Dhanush titles, Kuberaa outpaces them all. While Raayan posted a stronger Day 1 at ₹16 crore, its second-day drop brought its two-day total to ₹27.04 crore—falling behind Kuberaa. Other films like Captain Miller, Vaathi, and Thiruchitrambalam all opened below the ₹15 crore mark.