Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 5: Sara-Kartik's film struggles; earns Rs 33 crore

Love Aaj Kal box office collection: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan starrer film Love Aaj Kal has witnessed a huge decline in footfall across theaters. The film's box office collection dropped around 80 per cent on Monday (Day 4). Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film, which is a love story, released on Valentine's Day (February 14). On its Day 1, the film got a decent box office opening at Rs 12.40 crore. Subsequently, it witnessed a massive decline in its box office earnings owing to barrage of criticism such as "bad writing", "poor editing" and "acting", from viewers and critics.

Love Aaj Kal collected Rs 8.01 crore on Day 2 (Saturday). On Day 3 (Sunday), the box office earnings remained muted at Rs 8.01 crore. On Monday, Day 4, the film almost crashed at the box office and earned just Rs 2.75 crore. In total, the film has earned Rs 31.26 crore, till now. Early estimates show that on Tuesday (Day 5), it earned between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore.

The film has also remained a dud internationally. Love Aaj Kal has accumulated $5,876 (Rs 4.20 lakh) in Australia in the first four days. In the UK, the film has amassed $12,151 (Rs 8.68 lakh) from 57 screens.

Sara-Kartik's Love Aaj Kal is the the second version of 2009-release of the same name. The older Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, and was a critically acclaimed film, was also directed by Ali. The 2009-Love Aaj Kal had recorded a lifetime box office collection of Rs 66.56 crore. However, factoring the latest trend, it seems unlikely that the 2020-release Love Aaj Kal will even touch the Rs 50-crore mark.

On its February 21, Love Aaj Kal will be competing against Ayushmann Khurrana's much-hyped film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The Ayushmann starrer, a is a spin-off of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, has received positive response for its trailer.

