Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer crosses Rs 75 crores in second week

Director Laxman Utekar's film Luka Chuppi is rock steady at the box office, having earned more than Rs 75 crore in its second week. The rom-com movie is trending and has made a total of Rs 21.54 cr at the box office in it's second week. The film earned Rs 53.70 cr in its first week.

According to movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh, the movie seems to be trending and patronage from youth has emerged as its biggest strength.

taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019 #LukaChuppi is rock-steady in Week 2... Displays healthy trending... Patronage from youth has emerged its biggest strength... Crosses 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: 75.24 cr. India biz.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has made Rs 16.07 cr in Mumbai and Rs 11.63 in Delhi, so far. The global box office collection is also steadily growing with worldwide gross collections at Rs 102.99 cr, as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Adarsh recommended watching the movie and said, "A situational comedy with a message... Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment... Superb climax... Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended!"

The film has been produced at a budget of Rs 25 crore. The film has got a mixed response from critics.

The story revolves around Vinod "Guddu" Shukla who is a television reporter in Mathura and falls in love with Rashmi Trivedi, a headstrong woman. Guddu proposes marriage but Rashmi suggests a live-in relationship. Confusion and chaos begins when both their traditional families assume them to be married and start living with them.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

