Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon movie is a hit; earns Rs 45 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi is a hit at the box office. The romantic-comedy has collected Rs 45.07 in five days. Director Laxman Utekar's film earned Rs 7.90 crore and Rs 5.04 crore on its first Monday and Tuesday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5... The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: â¹ 45.07 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Luka Chuppi collected Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day and Rs 24.12 crore on the weekend. The film has become the fourth-highest opener of this year. The other three are Gully Boy, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy made a blockbuster opening by earning Rs 18.75 crore, while Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika minted Rs 8.75 crore and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri bagged the third spot with an earning of Rs 8.25 crore on its release day.

Luka Chuppi was released along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchirya. However, Sonchiriya has crashed at the box office with a total earning of Rs 4.75 crore in five days.

Utekar's fim is made on a small budget of Rs 25 crore and has become producer Dinesh Vijan's third project in a row to taste box office success after Stree and Hindi Medium.

At present, Luka Chuppi is facing stiff competition from Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal that released two weeks ago. With another big release, Badla, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan set to release this Friday, it is to be seen whether Luka Chuppi can continue it strong run at the box office.

