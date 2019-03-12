Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 11: Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aryan's film earns Rs 69 crore

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has performed fairly well on the second Monday at the box office. The romantic-comedy film made a business of Rs 2.05 crore on Day 11. So far, Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi has collected Rs 69.41 crore at the box office and is gearing up for a collection of Rs 75 crore in the coming days, said film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.





#LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays... Should cross â¹ 75 cr in coming days... Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will help collect an impressive total [â¹ 80 cr+ on cards]... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr. Total: â¹ 69.41 cr. India biz.

Luka Chuppi's business has, however, been affected by Hollywood release Captain Marvel. Brie Larson's superhero flick has grabbed the major chunk of the market share in India. The film has raked in Rs 48.47 crore at the box office so far.

Captain Marvel collected Rs 13.01 crore on Friday, Rs 14.01 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.60 crore on Saturday.

#CaptainMarvel grabs a major chunk of market share, despite mixed reports... Fantastic weekend places it amongst the biggest openers [#Hollywood]... Fri 13.01 cr, Sat 14.10 cr, Sun 13.60 cr [affected due to cricket match]. Total: â¹ 40.71 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 48.47 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

However, Luka Chuppi collected Rs 3.15 crore on Friday, Rs 5.31 crore on Saturday and 5.31 crore on Sunday.

Luka Chuppi has received mixed reviews from the critics, as well as the audience.

The film is made on a budget of Rs 25 crore and has become producer Dinesh Vijan's third film in a row to taste success at the box office.

Last year, the production house saw a tremendous response from the audience for Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree and Irrfan Khan's starrer Hindi Medium.

Also read: Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon movie is a hit; earns Rs 45 crore

Also read: Badla Box Office Collection Day 1: SRK-Amitabh's movie earns Rs 5 cr; Captain Marvel rakes in Rs 15 cr in India