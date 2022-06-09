'Major' box office: Adivi Sesh-film crosses $1 million in the US; keeps it steady back home

The film Major has not only created records in India but has also made its mark by earning over $1 million in the US within six days of its release. Tollywood star Adivi Sesh is elated with the success of his new film as it continues to hold a steady pace at the box office. The film has been receiving positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

In its first week of release worldwide, the movie collected over Rs 42.5 crore in cinemas worldwide and earned itself a blockbuster tag. In India, however, the film is moving slowly and steadily at the box office as the film raked in Rs 6.34 crore as of Tuesday.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Major is trending well on weekdays... Although Week 1 total may seem low [₹ 7.75 cr+], the weekday trend assures of positive growth in Weekend 2... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 83 lacs. Total: ₹ 6.34 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version."

At the song launch of Major, Adivi Sesh spoke about the clash that the movie was going to face against Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Hassan’s Vikram.

Vikram made around Rs 31 crore on its 2nd day of Box Office collection, while "Major" made around Rs 12.5 crore. All three films were set to release on June 3.

About Major

Major is a biopic made on the life of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and was killed in action during the 2008 attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India. Besides Adivi Sesh, the film stars Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Revathi.

#MillionDollarMAJOR 🔥🔥#MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 crossed $1 Million at USA Box Office 💥💥



#MillionDollarMAJOR 🔥🔥#MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 crossed $1 Million at USA Box Office 💥💥

Aiming for the Blockbuster second weekend!

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and written by Adivi Sesh, the film has been produced by Mahesh Babu, Sharath Chandra, and Anurag Reddy and distributed by Sony Pictures Int.