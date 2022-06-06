'Major' box office update: Adivi Sesh-starrer recovers on Day 3 in India; inches closer to $1 mn in US

Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer biographical drama Major has recovered in the Hindi box office on Sunday. The film netted a total of Rs 4.66 crore as of Sunday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film collected Rs 1.10 crore on Friday, Rs 1.51 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.05 crore on Sunday.

Adarsh said, “Major gathers momentum on Day 3… Weekend total is on the lower side, but the Sun growth, especially at multiplexes, gives hope… Needs to match Friday business *on weekdays* for a respectable total… Friday Rs 1.10 crore, Saturday Rs 1.51 crore, Sunday Rs 2.05 crore. Total: Rs 4.66 crore. India business. NBOC. Hindi.”

#Major gathers momentum on Day 3... Weekend total is on the lower side, but the Sun growth, especially at multiplexes, gives hope... Needs to match Fri biz *on weekdays* for a respectable total... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 4.66 cr. #India biz. NBOC. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/0Zw5HeS4Wu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2022

According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Major has become the highest-ever Adivi Sesh grosser in the US box office within three days of its release. Bala said that the film is marching towards the $1 million-mark as it has raked in $850,000 as of 9:00 pm on Sunday. Bala wrote, “Major becomes highest grosser of actor Adivi Sesh within the third day of its release!!! Major marching towards 1 million with 850k+ as of 9pm EST on Sunday.”

#MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 becomes highest grosser of Actor @AdiviSesh within the 3rd day of its release!!! #Major marching towards 1M with 850K+ as of 9pm EST on Sunday.. #BlockbusterMAJOR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R9Kqd7VzFC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Watch Major trailer here

About Major

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and has been jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sony Pictures International Productions and A+S Movies. The film has been released in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.

The film focuses on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. The film has been written by Adivi Sesh, who also plays the lead character. The film features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathy, Prakash Raj and Murali Sharma in significant roles.

Also read: ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Major’, ‘Vikram’ hit theatres on Friday; details here

Also read: ‘Peaky Blinders: S6’,‘Ms Marvel’, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’; here’s a list of upcoming movies, web series in June 2022