‘Peaky Blinders: S6’,‘Ms Marvel’, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’; here’s a list of upcoming movies, web series in June 2022

Here’s to some good news for moviegoers and entertainment junkies! In case you have plans to binge and chill over the weekend, we have you covered. While ‘Ms Marvel’ is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar and Jennifer Winget-starrer mystery series ‘Code M: Season 2’ is all set to release on Voot on June 9, films like Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Patta’ and Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ are available on Amazon Prime Video.

For those who like some drama, Rajpal Yadav-starrer ‘Ardh’ is here to save the day as the film releases on Zee5 on June 10. Much awaited season 6 of the mystery series ‘Peaky Blinders’ will also release on Netflix on the same day for murder mystery enthusiasts.

Upcoming movies, series in June 2022 first week

Ms Marvel (Disney+Hotstar)

The film focuses on Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American, growing up in Jersey City. Kamala is a great student who has an affinity for superheroes especially Captain Marvel. She struggles at home as well as school until she gets superpowers. The film will stream from June 8 and stars Iman Vellani, Saagar Shaikh, Matthew Liz, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur in significant roles.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Amazon Prime Video)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata or SVP is now available on Amazon Prime Video with early rental access at Rs 199. This film has been directed by Parasuram Petla, known for Geetha Govindam. It has been jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

The film features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. It also features Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sowmya Menon and Posani Krishna Murali in significant roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) (Amazon Prime Video)

The Prashanth Neel directorial is available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam from today. The film is still running in theatres and has raked in a box office collection of Rs 1,238 crore at the box office so far.

The Yash-starrer is a sequel to the popular 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1 and follows the journey of Rocky, a mine king who rose from poverty to rule over Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Eswari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in key roles.

The Boys Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 3 of The Boys released today in English. This season focuses on a group of vigilantes known as The Boys set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar girt and a willingness to fight dirty. The series features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott and Jessie T Usher in significant roles.

Jana Gana Mana (Netflix)

The film focuses on Professor Saba Mariam, who is found dead and media reports suggest that her body was burnt after rape. Police office Sajjan Kumar is on a mission to book all those involved in the ghastly act and is able to nab four suspects as well. The Dijo Jose Antony-directorial stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sri Divya, Mamta Mohandas, Druvan, Shari and Chithra Iyer in significant roles.

Belfast (BookMyShow)

The Kenneth Branagh-directorial focuses on Buddy, a young boy who is on the cusp of adolescence and his life is replete with familial love and teenage romance.

When his hometown is caught up in increasing turmoil, Buddy’s family is faced with a conundrum—hoping the conflict will resolve soon or leave everything they behind for a new life. The film features Jude Hill, Caitronia Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench, Colin Morgan and Gerard Horan in lead roles.

Ardh (Zee5)

The film focuses on the trials and tribulations of Shiva, a transgender who has come to Mumbai to become a hero in movies. The Palash Muchhal-directorial will stream from June 10 and marks Rubina Dilaik’s Bollywood debut. Apart from Rajpal Yadav, this film features Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in significant roles.

Code M Season 2 (Voot)

Season 2 of the mystery show Code M will stream in Hindi and Arabic from June 9. It focuses o military lawyer Major Monica Mehra who is roped in to solve the case of the death of an army officer killed by militants in an encounter. The series features Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Swanand Kirkire in lead roles.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 (Netflix)

Season 6 of the series focuses on a gangster family set in 1919 Birmingham, England, and is centered on a gang that sews razor blades on their caps and their fierce boss Thomas Shelby or Tommy Shelby. The new season will stream from June 10 and features Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and Sophie Rundle in lead roles.

She Season 2 (Netflix)

The series focuses on a female constable in the Maharashtra Police, who is the sole breadwinner for her family. The constable has been inducted into the Anti Narcotics Group to fight a major drug lord. It features Aditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, and Kishore in significant roles.

Broken News (Zee5)

The Vinay Vaikul-directorial will stream from June 10 and is an adaptation of the British show Press. It covers two news channels—Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News. Awaaz Bharti is an independent and ethical news channel whereas Josh 24/7 News focuses on sensationalist and invasive journalism.

This series marks Sonali Bendre’s debut in the OTT world. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta and Kiran Kumar in significant roles.

Bravehearts (YouTube)

The Dice Media production is one-of-its-first anthology series dedicated to the humans behind the heroes in Indian Army. It features Shakti Kapoor, Anup Soni, KK Raina, Anushka Kaushik, Omkar Kulkarni and Rohit Pargai in significant roles.

Innale Vare (SonyLIV)

The Jis Joy-directorial will stream from June 9. This series stars Asif Ali, Nimisha Sajayan and Antony Varghese in lead roles and is written by the duo Bobby-Sanjay.

Jungle Cry (Lionsgate Play)

The film is based on the true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Odisha’s Kalinga Institute. It follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. The film features Abhay Deol, Atul Kumar, Emily Shah, Stewart Right, and Sherry Baines in significant roles.

Aashram Season 3 (MX Player)

Season 3 of the series follows a duplicitous, aashram-based godman’s deeds like rape, murders, drugs, vote bank politics and forced male emasculation. It also focuses on the efforts of the lawmakers to bring the godman to account. The Prakash Jha-directorial stars Bobby Deol, Darshan Kumaar, Tridha Choudhury and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles.

