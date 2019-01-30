Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film crosses Rs 50 crore

Within just five days, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has crossed Rs 50 crore at the box office. The film opened strong and performed rather well in its first weekend. Manikarnika made Rs 18.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.70 crore on Sunday . However, on Day 4 and 5 (January 28 and 29) Manikarnika witnessed a sharp decline in earnings and collected only Rs 4.40 crore on Monday and Rs 3.35 crore on Tuesday. So far, the film has made an overall collection of Rs 51.40 crore.According to business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film may further slowdown at the box office in the second weekend. If the trend continues then Manikarnika might not even recover its budget of Rs 125 crore.

Additionally, makers of Manikarnika also got a blow as notorious piracy website Tamilrockers leaked the entire film online.

Released in 3,000 screens across the country, the film has performed better in the North circuit than in South till now. On Day 4, the collections of Manikarnika witnessed a marginal drop in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh cities. The film's Tamil and Telugu version is not likely to run for more than a week at the box office', predicted Taran Adarsh.

#Manikarnika crosses 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren't... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 30 January 2019

Co-directed by Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.