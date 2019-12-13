Mardaani 2 Box Office Prediction: Rani Mukerji's film may earn around Rs 4 crore on Day 1

Mardaani box office prediction: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has hit the screens on Friday. The action thriller is the sequel to the 2014-hit Mardaani. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. The film has released in 1,600 screens in India and 505 screens overseas. Besides, the film is being screened with English subtitles in southern states of India. Mardaani 2 has received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Mardaani 2 reviews: The film has largely received positive reviews from film critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Mardaani 2 'intense', 'hard-hitting' and relevant'. Taran has also praised Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa for their acting. He has given 4 stars to the film.



#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: BRILLIANT.

Rating:

Worthy follow up to #Mardaani... Relevant. Intense. Hard hitting... Excellent finale... Rani outstanding, enacts her part with aplomb... Vishal Jethwa - the antagonist - terrific... Strongly recommended! #Mardaani2Review pic.twitter.com/InbVk4IF4d taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019 Sumit Kadel has also given 4 stars to Mardaani 2. He said that Mardaani 2 has a watertight script and fast paced screenplay. "Film will shake your soul with its message," Kadel added. #Mardaani2 - HARD HITTING crime thriller brillianty executed by Gopi Purthan. Watertight script, fast paced screenplay & PHENOMENAL performance by #RaniMukerjee & #VishalJethwa are major highlights. Film will shake your soul with its message. Rating - #Mardaani2Review Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 13, 2019

Mardaani 2 box office prediction: According to boxofficeindia.com, Mardaani 2 has witnessed a low start with 8 to 10 percent of occupancy in the morning shows. However, the film might pick up later in the day. Predictions say that Mardaani 2 will earn nearly 3.5 crore to 4 crore on its Day 1.

Rani Mukerjee's Mardaani minted Rs 3.46 crore on Day 1. Overall, the film had done a total earnings of Rs 35.82 crore.

Mardaani 2 controversy: The film, before its release, landed in a controversy over its depiction of Kota city. In the film's trailer, the crime cases against women were shown in Kota city of Rajasthan. After which, some Kota residents expressed their displeasure and claimed the film wasn't based on facts.

Later, film director gave a clarification on the matter, "Despite all the inspirations, Mardaani 2 at the end of the day is a film and not a documentary and it should be seen as that".

Mardaani 2 trailer: The trailer of Mardaani 2 was out on November 14. So far, the trailer has garnered over 10 million views. In Mardaani 2, Shivani Roy (played by Rani Mukerji), Superintendent of Police, faces a merciless villain (played by Vishal Jethwa) . The movie aims to draw attention towards rape crimes committed by juveniles.