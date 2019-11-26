Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Sidharth Malhotra- Tara Sutaria's film inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh starrer film Marjaavaan remained steady in its second week at the box office. The film on Monday (Day 11) did a buisness of Rs 80 lakh. Milap Zaveri's film which opened to Rs 7.03 crore, later earned Rs 24.03 crore on its opening weekend. The film on its first week raked in Rs 37.87 crore and on its second weekend, Marjaavaan's box office collections were recorded at Rs 4.9 crore. Marjaavaan has collected Rs 42.5 crore (approx) so far.

The revenge saga revolves around Raghu (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria), whose blissful lives are turned upside down by Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh), a vertically challenged gang leader.

Released on November 15, Marjaavaan is the second collaboration of Zaveri, Deshmukh and Malhotra after 2014 blockbuster 'Ek Villain'.

Marjaavaan is doing well in UP, Bihar and central circuits, according to boxofficeindia. However, in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, the film is witnessing a decline in its collections.

Marjaavaan is facing stiff competition from John Abraham's Pagalpanti and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala.

Bala, which was released on November 8, has completed its century at the box office. Bala's lifetime collection was stood at Rs 105.87 crore till Sunday, November 24. Whereas, film Pagalpanti has minted around Rs 23 crore till now. Pagalpanti hit the screens on November 22.

