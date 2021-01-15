Master box office collection Day 2: Vijay's action film crosses Rs 40 crore-mark in Tamil Nadu

Film Master box office updates: Actor Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil film Master is off to a good start. It the first big-ticket film to release in theatres in about nine months.

While the Tamil Nadu government has reduced the occupancy in theatres to 50 per cent from 100 per cent due to rise in COVID-19 cases but the decision has not impacted the film's business as such.

The action-thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has earned more than Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu in two days, film entertainment tracker Kaushik LM informed in a tweet. In Chennai, the film minted Rs 2.26 crore in the past two days.

Master was initially planned for theatrical release on 9 April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film makers preferred to wait for a theatrical release rather than releasing it on any over-the-top media service.

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.

Also read: 'Put COVID-19 vaccine in chai': Netizens suggest innovative ways to get India vaccinated

Also read: James Naismith Google doodle: Google celebrates basketball inventor in latest doodle