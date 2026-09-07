On Day 3 (Sunday), Sacnilk reported a further 12.5% growth, with the film collecting ₹36 crore net across 11,344 shows. This lifted the three-day India net collection to ₹93.75 crore and India gross to ₹112.35 crore. Overseas, the movie added ₹7 crore on Day 3, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹20 crore and worldwide gross to ₹132.35 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

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Milestones and ranking

Sacnilk’s data highlights that Mirzapur The Movie crossed the ₹50 crore net mark in India on Day 2 itself, underlining the strength of its opening. The tracker also notes that the film emerged as one of the biggest Hindi openers of 2026, with its Day 1 performance placing it among the year’s top debuts behind titles such as Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

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Overall standing

As of Day 3, Sacnilk’s cumulative figures stand at ₹93.75 crore India net and ₹132.35 crore worldwide gross for Mirzapur The Movie, across 33,735 shows. These numbers position the film as a major theatrical success for the franchise and one of the standout Hindi releases of 2026 so far, according to the trade data published on Sacnilk.

Mirzapur vs Toxic: Opening weekend

Mirzapur The Movie posted a steady, growth-led opening weekend, climbing from ₹25.75 crore net on Day 1 to ₹32 crore on Day 2 and ₹36 crore on Day 3, with no day-on-day drop and a three-day India net of ₹93.75 crore, per Sacnilk.

In contrast, Toxic featuring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi opened with a blockbuster ₹101.10 crore net on Day 1 but witnessed sharp declines of roughly 62-64% on Day 2 and a further 28% on Day 3, even as its three-day India net tally raced past ₹165 crore.

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The divergence highlights Mirzapur’s sustained weekend momentum versus Toxic’s front-loaded, high-drop pattern. While Toxic’s opening weekend collections comfortably beat Mirzapur’s, its steep day-on-day drops point to a more front-loaded run compared to Mirzapur’s steadier trajectory.

DO CHECKOUT | 'Toxic' box office collection day 3: Despite drop in daily biz, Yash's film nears ₹200 crore in India

Mirzapur The Movie features returning main cast members including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur. New additions and replacements include Jitendra Kumar as Vinay "Bablu" Pandit, alongside Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, and Sonal Chauhan. The supporting ensemble brings back actors such as Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shaji Choudhary, and Anjum Sharma.