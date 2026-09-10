'Mirzapur The Movie' Box Office collection Day 6: Bhaukaal continues as it hits ₹190-cr worldwide mark in 6 days

Mirzapur: The Movie opened on September 4 with an estimated ₹25.75 crore net on Day 1, marking the fourth-highest Hindi opening of the year. The film saw a 24% jump on Day 2, collecting ₹32 crore, and peaked on Day 3 (Sunday) with ₹36 crore — its highest single-day haul so far.

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A typical weekday dip followed, with Day 4 and Day 5 collections at ₹16 crore and ₹15.60 crore respectively. On Day 6 (Wednesday), the film earned ₹12.80 crore net, a 17.9% drop from the previous day, taking its India net total to ₹137.65 crore and gross to ₹164.43 crore.

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Worldwide tally

Including overseas earnings, Mirzapur: The Movie has amassed over ₹190 crore globally by Day 5–6, with overseas gross around ₹27–30 crore. The film became the ninth Hindi title of 2026 to cross the ₹100 crore net mark in India, achieving the milestone in just four days.

Can It Storm the ₹200 Crore Club?

Trade analyst Sacnilk attributed the sustained footfalls to strong word of mouth, nostalgia for the franchise and positive audience reviews calling it “far better than the series”. With steady weekday holds and a robust opening weekend, the film is on track to join the ₹200 crore worldwide club if momentum continues through the coming week.

Record-breaking ticket sales and key milestones

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Mirzapur: The Movie has set multiple BookMyShow (BMS) records, logging the highest first-Saturday sales among 2025–26 Hindi releases with 643,000 tickets and ranking sixth in first-weekend sales at 1.85 million.

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Strong weekday holds saw it sell 358,000 tickets on Monday and 324,000 on Tuesday—the best Monday-to-Tuesday retention in its collective—while afternoon shows drove top-five rankings on both days. Despite lower pre-sales than Awarapan 2, the film has already surpassed that title’s final 2.65 million BMS tally, reflecting robust in-theatre demand and sustained footfalls.