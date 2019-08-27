Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay's film rules global markets; collection touches Rs 170 cr

Mission Mangal Box Office collection: With Rs 164.61 crore of domestic earnings in the past 11 days, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal has become fourth highest grosser of 2019, after Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat. As per early estimates, the film's box office collection on Day 12 (Monday) remained decent and it earned between Rs 6 to 7 crore, taking the lifetime collection to Rs 170 crore (approximately).

In its second weekend, Mission Mangal, with earnings up to Rs 42.01 crore ($ 5.85 million), is Akshay's highest grossing film in recent times in unadjusted overseas earnings. The US, Canada ($ 2.73 million) and UAE ($ 1.6 million) are key contributors to Mission Mangal's collections, internationally, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. Domestically, the space-drama film minted Rs 35 crore net in its second weekend.



#MissionMangal - #Overseas - Total after Weekend 2 [till 25 Aug 2019]: $ 5.85 million [ 42.01 cr]... Akshay Kumars highest grossing film in *recent times*... #USA + #Canada [$ 2.73 mn] and #UAE + #GCC [$ 1.6 mn] are key contributors. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019 Mission Mangal is Fox Star Studios' fifth film to breach Rs 150 crore mark. Previous films to cross the magic figure include Bang Bang, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sanju and Total Dhamaal, Adarsh added. #MissionMangal is Fox Star Studios fifth film to breach 150 cr mark... In the past, #BangBang, #PRDP [ 200 cr+], #Sanju [ 340 cr+] and #TotalDhamaal had crossed the magical figure. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

The Jagan Shakti directorial film has also emerged as Akshay Kumar's top grosser in West Bengal, beating the box office collection 2.0 (Hindi). Mission Mangal has raked in nearly Rs 8 crore in Bengal, reported Boxofficeindia. His previous films like 2.0, Kesari, Airlift and Rustom had earned Rs 7.58 crore, Rs 5.97 crore and Rs 5.81 crore, respectively, in the eastern state.

Mission Mangal revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another from finances, weather and even personal challenges of the scientists to achieve this momentous feat. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal's stellar star cast includes Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. Mission Mangal hit the screens on August 15 along with John Abraham's Batla House.

