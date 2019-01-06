KGF Box Office Collection Day 16: Yash's film creates record, moves towards Rs 200 crore

Kannada's blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1 has done exceptional business while managing to survive big Bollywood films like Zero and Simmba. Yash's KGF has received positive reviews from the audiences and critics as well. Trade experts have also predicted that Prashanth Neel directorial would cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office.

KGF already made a collection of over Rs 176 crore at the box office, despite facing competition from big Hindi releases like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's Zero and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan's Simmba. KGF may also face competition from upcoming releases like Rajinikanth's Petta, Ajith's Viswasam and Nandamuri's N.T.R. Kathanayakudu.

Nonetheless, Yash's KGF has still managed to leave a lasting impression on moviegoers and has become the highest grosser of the Kannada cinema industry. Prashanth Neel directorial has also gained the title of the first movie in the history of Kannada film industry to make Rs 100 crore at the Karnataka box office alone. Currently, Yash's movie is the fourth highest earning movie of South Indian cinema. However, it's still behind Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 and Prabhas' Baahubali series.

While KGF is earning most through its Kannada version, its Hindi dubbed version is also performing well at the box office. In fact, KFG is the first Kannada film to do well in the Hindi belt. Yash's movie has managed to gross Rs 32.95 crore just from its Hindi version. KGF has also seen an uptick in its screen count from 780 in week 2 to 951 in week 3.

Prashanth Neel's movie is produced on a budget of nearly Rs 80 crore and is the costliest Kannada film to date. Both audience and critics have praised KGF for its raw content. KGF or Kolar Gold Fields, is the first part of the two-part series. The movie narrates the rise of gangster Rocky. Apart from Yash, KGF's also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role.

