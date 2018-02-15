PadMan Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte's movie earns Rs 59.09 crore in India

With Twinkle Khanna at the helm, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte as lead actors, and a powerful issue in hand, Pad Man was expected to do better than Akshay Kumar's earlier movies. PadMan did start a conversation, as it intended to, around menstruation and menstrual hygiene, but its box office collection has not been laudable as expected. Although the movie is still pulling audiences, for an A-lister movie, its opening week has been decent, at best.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie made Rs 7.05 crore on Wednesday, pulling up its India business to Rs 59.09 crore in 6 days.

#PadMan is SUPER-STRONG... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: 59.09 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2018

PadMan has not been released in China, but in its international market including US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, the movie made Rs 14.84 crore on its opening weekend.

#PadMan maintains its pace on Mon... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr. Total: 45.92 cr. India biz... Overseas opening weekend: $ 2.31 million [ 14.84 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2018

Sony that is handling PadMan's global distribution would be hoping for the movie to rake in as much as it can before a big release hits the theatres. Tomorrow Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary is scheduled for a release, which would give Akshay Kumar's movie some competition.

PadMan is based on a short story by Twinkle Khanna called The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who created a low-cost pad-making machine after he discovered the state of his wife's menstrual hygiene.

The movie was initially scheduled to release with controversy-stricken Padmaavat on January 25 but the makers pushed back the release to pave way for a solo release of Bhansali's movie. Padmaavat, on the other hand is still doing great business.

With the release of Aiyaary, how far can PadMan go in its box office journey remains to be seen.