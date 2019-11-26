Pagalpanti box office collection Day 4: John Abraham- Ileana D'Cruz's film witnesses a steep drop on Monday

Pagalpanti box office collection: Film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi has witnessed a steep decline on its Monday's collection as compared to its weekend collections. The comedy flick which released on November 22, was opened with Rs 4.95 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, the film minted Rs 6 crore and Rs 7.10 crore, respectively. However, on Monday (Day 4), Pagalpanti's box office collection was recorded merely Rs 2.5 -Rs 3 crore, according to film analyst Sumit Kadel.



#Pagalpanti Monday collection heading towards 2.5-3 cr nett. Its done & dusted now. Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 25, 2019

With this, film Pagalpanti has breached Rs 20 crore. Pagalpanti is directed by film 'Welcome' and 'Singh Is Kinng' famed director Anees Bazmee. Pagalpanti has majorly received unfavorable reviews because of its poor timing of comedy and a shoddy storyline. The film is a story about three young men who plan to become rich by fooling two gangsters by and robbing their money.

Pagalpanti, at present, is facing strong competition from Disney's 'Frozen 2', Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan', as well as Ayushmann's 'Bala' in the domestic circuit.

Film Frozen 2's which was released alongside Pagalpanti, has surpassed its box office collections. The animated-drama minted Rs 22.7 crore in its first-three days in India. According to media reports, this is so far the biggest ever weekend for any animated film in India. Previously, Disney's 'Incredibles 2' was the biggest weekend grosser that raked in Rs 22.3 crore.

Meanwhile, film 'Marjaavaan' and 'Bala' have done a total box office business of Rs 42 crore (approx) and Rs 105.8 crore, respectively. Film 'Marjaavaan' hit the screens on November 15 and 'Bala' was released on November 8.

