Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film fares better than The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection: Actor Sunny Deol's directorial debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is struggling at the box office but has fared better than its competitors. Sunny Deol, who launched his son Karan Deol with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has earned nearly Rs 3.50 crore in its opening weekend. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which released on September 20 earned Rs 1.12 crore on its opening day.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was released along two other mid-range films, The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam. Coincidentally, all three of them have recorded poor box office collections and have equally received strong criticism from film critics. However, among the three of them, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas have performed better than the other two. This romantic drama witnessed a 30 per cent growth on Saturday (Day 2). The film earned Rs 2.75 crore on its second day. Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam is the second-best in terms of collection. The film collected Rs 1.70 crore in two days. While the Zoya Factor is worst of the lot with Rs 1.50 crore of box office collections in two day.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's last week released Dream Girl has become a juggernaut at the box office. The film is set to become Ayushmann Khurrana's second century, after Badhaai Ho. Dream Girl has raked in Rs 86.60 core so far.

