Panga Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film struggles to stay afloat; earns Rs 19.83 crore

Panga box office latest: The Kangana Ranaut film is expected to have a steady weekend at the box office after having earned a total of Rs 19.83 crore since its release on January 24. The film made Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday. The Kangana Ranaut-Richa Chadha starrer, however, slowed down at the box office on the weekdays and minted mere Rs 1.62 crore at the box office.

#Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: 19.83 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

Panga released on January 24 with the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer 3D has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and its recent net collection is Rs 54 crore.

#StreetDancer3D will cross 50 cr today [Day 6]... Should've hit half-century over the weekend... Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr. Total: 49.76 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

The latest Kangana Ranaut film received rave reviews from the critics but they have not transformed into great box office numbers.The earnings of Panga have been impacted severely by the Ajay devgn starrer Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior. The Ajay Devgn- Kajol starring period drama film continues to remain strong at the box office. The film has minted a total of Rs 235 crore at the box office. Worldwide, the film has earned over Rs 305.09 crore. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, this film stars Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, Yagya Bhasin and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

