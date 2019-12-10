Panipat Box Office Collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's period-drama earns Rs 20 crore

Panipat Box Office Collection: The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial Panipat has witnessed average earnings in the last four days at the box office. Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon was released on December 6. The film earned an encouraging amount on the first day of its release. It made Rs 4.12 crore on Friday. On Saturday, it made Rs 5.78 crore and on Sunday, it earned Rs 7.78 crore.

However, according to early estimates by boxofficeindia.com, Panipat made around Rs 2.5-3 crore on Monday. This takes the total collection so far to around Rs 20 crore.

Panipat' revolves around the third battle of Panipat where Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army is all set to battle it out with the King of Afghanistan Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt). Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sadashiv Rao's wife Parvati Bai.

Panipat is currently competing with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh that has dominated the domestic circuit. Film Pati Patni Aur Woh has breached Rs 40 crore mark in its first-four days at the box office, moreover the film has received favourable reviews from film critics.

Panipat is a big-budget film. However, the film is struggling to match up its box office growth with its budget.

