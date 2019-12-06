Panipat Box Office Prediction: Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film to earn Rs 6 crore on its opening day

This Friday, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor starrer period drama 'Panipat' has released at the box office. Lagaan-director Ashutosh Gowariker has made his comeback after three years on Panipat. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on the 14 of January in 1761 between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Panipat box office prediction: Panipat, which is made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore, is most likely to register around Rs 6 crore on day 1 at the box office. The film's duration of 3 hours could prove to be a deterrent for many viewers to come to the theatres.

Panipat has been released in over 1,500 screens in India and over 600 screens in the overseas market.

Panipat cast: Arjun Kapoor has played the role Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army in the third battle of Panipat. Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Abdali is regarded as the founder of Afghanistan. Kriti Sanon is seen as Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Apart from these three, the other supporting cast of Panipat includes Mohnish Bahl as Nana Saheb Peshwa, Kunal Kapoor as Shuja-ud-Daula, Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum and Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai.

National Award winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai recreated the majestic Shaniwar Wada (A historical fortification in Pune which was the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire until 1818) at ND Studios. Neeta Lulla has designed the costumes.

Panipat songs: The film has three songs--"Mard Maratha", "Mann Mein Shiva" and "Sapna Hai Sach Hai". Ajay Atul has composed Panipat's music and Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics.

Film Panipat has released on the same day as the remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is a romantic comedy starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

