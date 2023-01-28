Pathaan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's superhit crosses Rs 300-cr mark worldwide

Pathaan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is breaking multiple records at the box office in India and worldwide. On Day 3, January 27, Pathaan earned around Rs 160 crore in India, while it crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in just three days.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter that the multi-starrer movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. He wrote: "#Pathaan crosses Rs 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days (sic)."

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days.. 🔥



With this, the movie has toppled blockbuster KGF II from its position of giving the biggest three-day opening weekend in India. The film is estimated to have earned between Rs 34 to Rs 36 crore on the third day. Pathaan’s day 2 collections touched almost Rs 70 crore, whereas the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions added another Rs 4.5 crore to the total. The movie earned around Rs 55 crore on its opening day. The worldwide ticket sales for two days were over Rs 219 crore, as per trade analysts.

Analyst Bala tweeted: "#Pathaan Day 3 All-India Early estimates is Rs 34 to 36 Crs Nett (sic)."

#Pathaan Day 3 All-India Early estimates is ₹ 34 to 36 Crs Nett.. 🔥





On Thursday, YRF announced that Pathaan had become the “only Hindi film to breach Rs 100 crore worldwide gross box office collection barrier on two consecutive days”. The numbers declared by the producers were Rs 219.6 crore worldwide.

Besides praises and accolades from critics and moviegoers, Bollywood stars praised Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster.

Director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that the latest blockbuster has broken all myths about Bollywood movies.

1.

Theatre collections will never be great again in times of OTT

2.

SRK is a fading star

3.

Bollywood can never make a COMMERCIAL BLOCKBUSTER like the south masala directors

4.

It will take years to break the day 1 collections of KGF 2



ALL above MYTHS broken by PATHAN



Sharing her review of Pathaan, Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening, "#Pathaan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again! @yrf #sidharthanand."



Actress Shilpa Shetty too praised the movie and Deepika’s performance. “I’ve never whistled for any other woman like this," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra while praising Deepika Padukone in the movie.

OMG! Watched #Pathan! @iamsrk sooo good to see you in a new avatar and you killed it & how! #respect for those abs is in.@TheJohnAbraham you were so hot, you set the screen on fire!@deepikapadukone, I've never whistled for any other woman like this, you all looked so GORGEOUS!



Only Kangana Ranaut, who initially praised the movie, took on to Twitter to lambast Shah Rukh Khan's superhit Pathaan on Friday. “All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?" said Kangana in a series of tweets.