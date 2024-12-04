Pushpa 2 advance booking: Allu Arjun's film smashes ₹100 crore in pre-sales, poised for box-office domination

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is already rewriting box office history even before its theatrical release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the highly anticipated sequel has crossed ₹100 crore in pre-sales for its opening day, making it one of the most awaited films of 2024.

Announcing the milestone on social media, the makers shared a celebratory post with the caption: “#Pushpa2TheRule crosses the 100 CRORES mark with advance bookings. THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is on a record-breaking spree.”

The achievement highlights the massive anticipation surrounding the film, which is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said the film is expected to gross between ₹250 to ₹275 crore globally on its first day. “In the Telugu-speaking states alone, Pushpa 2 could easily cross ₹100 crore on Day 1, boosted by higher ticket prices and premiere shows,” Bala noted.

The sequel has already surpassed advance booking records set by iconic blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. According to pre-release data, Pushpa 2 has sold millions of tickets across major cinema chains, making it the fastest Indian film to hit such milestones.

Trade experts believe that the movie’s first-weekend earnings could reach ₹500 crore, further cementing its status as a box office juggernaut.

Allu Arjun reprises his role as the iconic Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, with Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj rounding out the cast. The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, amassed over ₹300 crore globally and built a massive fan base for the franchise.

Adding to the excitement, the promotional campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. A recent press event saw Allu Arjun and Rashmika dancing to the film’s track “Angaaron,” further fueling audience anticipation.

With its pan-India appeal, massive fan following, and unprecedented pre-release momentum, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to become one of the biggest cinematic events in Indian film history.