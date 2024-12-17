'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 12: Allu Arjun's film logs lowest collections on 2nd Monday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, saw its lowest-ever daily box office collections at the worldwide box office on its 12th day.

Pushpa 2 raked in only ₹45.01 crore on its second Monday at the global box office.

Related Articles

The film minted ₹282.91 crore on its opening day, ₹134.63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.27 crore on its day 3, ₹204.52 crore on its day 4, ₹101.35 crore on its day 5, ₹80.74 crore on its day 6, and ₹69.03 crore on its day 7.

After this, the film went onto collect ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, and ₹104.24 crore on its day 11. With this, the film collected a total of ₹1,367.75 crore as of its second Monday.

"Despite new releases, Allu Arjun-starrer continues to be the first choice of preference for audience," as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

GOOD hold for Pushpa 2 The Rule on 2nd Monday.



Despite, new releases Allu Arjun starrer continues to be the first choice of preference for audience



Pushpa 2 WW Box Office:



Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr

Day 4 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/iofhZYXOjL — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 17, 2024

In India, the film's daily box office collection on Monday fell by around 64 per cent. Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week at the Indian box office.

The film further went onto rake in ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, ₹76.6 crore on its second Sunday, and around ₹27.75 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹929.85 crore as of its second Monday. Of this, Pushpa 2's Hindi version raked in ₹573.1 crore whereas its Telugu version minted ₹287.05 crore.

The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows made ₹49.4 crore, ₹13.6 crore, and ₹6.7 crore, respectively. Pushpa 2's Telugu shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 24.80 per cent whereas its Hindi shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 25.68 per cent on Monday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 is centered around Pushpa, a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his smuggling business amid tightening police curbs.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.