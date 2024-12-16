Did Allu Arjun's surprise arrest on Friday impact Pushpa 2's juggernaut at box office?

In a surprise development, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede case that claimed the life of a 39-year old woman. The actor, however, got interim bail from the Telangana High Court a day after he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a lower court.

Before getting interim bail, Allu Arjun had to spend the night inside the Chanchalguda central prison. The Hyderabad police decided to fix the responsibility for causing the stampede in Sandhya Theatre on Allu Arjun and 10 others without propre security arrangements in place.

Before the actor's arrest on December 13, the film did great numbers at the domestic box office in its first weekend. Pushpa 2 logged the highest box office opening with over ₹175 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Furthermore, the film raked in ₹93.8 crore on its first Friday, ₹119.25 crore on its first Saturday, and ₹141.05 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's India box office collections stacked up to ₹529 crore in its first weekend.

A lot of the film's box office earnings in the first weekend can also be attributed to the benefit shows organised by the makers and the hike in ticket prices.

Did Allu Arjun's arrest and eventual interim bail affect the film's box office business? The superstar's arrest did make it to the headlines but film's box office run was unaffected by the development. The film raked in ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday and saw an increase of around 74 per cent in its daily collections on second Saturday.

Pushpa 2 collected ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday and ₹75 crore on its second Sunday. With this, the film's second weekend collections reached ₹174.7 crore in India. In terms of its overall India box office numbers, the film has crossed the ₹900 crore milestone within 11 days of its release.

Moreover, Pushpa 2 has broken several records at the worldwide box office such as crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark within 6 days of release and grossing over ₹ 1,292 crore worldwide in 10 days.