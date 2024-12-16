'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 11: Allu Arjun's film crosses ₹1300 crore globally; eyes Baahubali 2's lifetime biz

Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting records after records at the global box office. The film has become the fastest-ever Indian movie to cross the ₹1,300 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹282.91 crore on its opening day, ₹134.63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.27 crore on its day 3, ₹204.52 crore on its day 4, ₹101.35 crore on its day 5, ₹80.74 crore on its day 6, and ₹69.03 crore on its day 7.

With this, the film's first week collections stood at ₹1,032.45 crore at the worldwide box office. Following this, the latest Allu Arjun film saw a slight downturn in its worldwide numbers on its day 8 and 9.

The commercial actioner made ₹54.09 crore on its day 8 and ₹49.31 crore on its day 9. The film's collections, however, recouped on its day 10 and 11. Pushpa 2 raked in ₹82.56 crore on its day 10 and ₹104.24 crore on its day 11, taking the film's total worldwide box office collections to ₹1,322.65 crore.

With this, the film is now the third largest Indian grosser of all time after Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan-led Dangal, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in ₹1,788.06 crore during its 16-week long run globally. Dangal minted ₹2,070.3 crore during its 11-week long run at the worldwide box office.

Moreover, the film's box office performance in India was not dented by Allu Arjun's surprise arrest on Friday in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede, which claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman.

Pushpa 2 minted ₹725.8 crore in its week 1 in India. The film went onto make ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, and ₹75 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the film's India box office collections reached ₹900.5 crore as of its day 11 in India, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his smuggling business amid tightening police checks. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.