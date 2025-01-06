'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun's film continues blockbuster run after a month, crosses ₹1,200 crore milestone in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has continued its blockbuster run at the domestic ticket counters almost a month after its release.

The film made a total of ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, ₹129.5 crore in its third week, and ₹69.65 crore in its fourth week. Pushpa 2 further went onto rake in ₹3.75 crore on its fifth Friday, ₹5.5 crore on its fifth Saturday, and around ₹7 crore on its fifth Sunday.

With this, the film's total India box office numbers stacked up to ₹1,206 crore as of its fifth Sunday. Of this, Pushpa 2's Hindi shows made ₹791.2 crore whereas its Telugu shows raked in ₹334.76 crore.

The film's Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada shows collected ₹58.16 crore, ₹14.15 crore, and ₹7.73 crore, respectively. Pushpa 2's Hindi shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 21.71 per cent whereas its Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 17.61 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Moreover, the film's Hindi version broke all records at the box office. As per the film's producer Mythri Movie Makers, "Brand Pushpa inaugurates 800 crore club in India. Pushpa 2: The Rule has a RECORD BREAKING COLLECTION in Hindi with 806 crores nett in 31 days (sic)."

Allu Arjun's film is among the highest grossing films of all time in India alongside Stree 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2, and Animal.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa: The Rule is centered around Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business amid tightening police curbs and continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Sunil in significant roles. Pushpa 2 was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.