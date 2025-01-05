scorecardresearch
Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 31: Fastest to ₹1,800 crore, Allu Arjun starrer targets Aamir Khan's Dangal crown

With ₹1,800 crore in global collections, Pushpa 2 has set records, overtaking Baahubali 2’s domestic run and solidifying itself as the fastest entrant into the ₹1,800 crore club.

Domestically, Pushpa 2 has amassed a staggering ₹1,199 crore, inching closer to a ₹1,200 crore milestone—a club it will likely establish by the end of its fifth weekend.  Domestically, Pushpa 2 has amassed a staggering ₹1,199 crore, inching closer to a ₹1,200 crore milestone—a club it will likely establish by the end of its fifth weekend. 

The unstoppable force that is Pushpa 2: The Rule shows signs of slowing as it enters its fifth week at the box office. 

Despite fierce competition from films across languages, Allu Arjun's magnum opus still commands attention, though Friday marked a milestone—the first dip below ₹5 crore. 

The film regained ground Saturday, collecting ₹5.5 crore, but the numbers hint at a downward trajectory, especially with Sankranti and Pongal releases looming in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

With ₹1,800 crore in global collections, Pushpa 2 has set records, overtaking Baahubali 2’s domestic run and solidifying itself as the fastest entrant into the ₹1,800 crore club. 

Only Aamir Khan's Dangal remains ahead in this exclusive league. However, the upcoming festive season could alter the landscape. Films like Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Unni Mukundan’s Marco are poised to challenge its dominance. 

Particularly noteworthy is Marco’s success with Hindi audiences, where its Hindi-dubbed version has outperformed its original Malayalam release. Despite this, no major Hindi releases are on the horizon, giving Pushpa 2 a potential edge in retaining its audience.

As the Telugu collections face potential declines below ₹1 crore with the arrival of Sankranti releases, the Hindi version appears poised to sustain momentum, keeping the film relevant across markets.

The contrast between Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baby John is staggering. On its 31st day, Pushpa 2 collected nearly seven times more than Baby John, which managed just ₹0.80 crore. While Pushpa 2’s total collection has soared to ₹1,800 crore, Baby John lags far behind at ₹37.75 crore domestically.

The fallout for Baby John has been swift, with 2,500 shows reportedly canceled within a week of release. 
 

Published on: Jan 05, 2025, 9:52 AM IST
