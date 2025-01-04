'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office Day 30: Allu Arjun's blockbuster just Rs 320 cr behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, but with a rocky Week 5 star

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, continues to dominate the box office, raking in an impressive ₹1750 crore worldwide on its 30th day of release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's consistent performance in cinemas over a month after its debut is a testament to its popularity among audiences.

The film has generated Rs 69 crore in its fourth week (up to Thursday) after earning Rs 129 crore in its third week, indicating a gradual decline in earnings.

On the 30th day since its release, the movie recorded its lowest earnings to date, making Rs 3.85 crore on its fifth Friday. The total earnings for "Pushpa 2" have now reached Rs 1193.6 crore, and it is expected to surpass Rs 1200 crore in India over the weekend.

Notably, the Hindi version of "Pushpa 2" has achieved Rs 781.15 crore, outperforming the Telugu version, which earned Rs 332.76 crore.

At the worldwide box office, Pushpa 2 made a total of ₹1750 crore in its fourth week, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Pushpa 2 CROSSES ₹1750 cr gross mark globally.



The film is expected to post good numbers today and tomorrow.



WW Box Office:



Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr… pic.twitter.com/KAQVHJRNLm — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 4, 2025

The film, which is the sequel to the successful Pushpa: The Rise, achieved significant milestones ahead of this latest figure. Mythri Movie Makers reported that the film had amassed ₹1799 crore by January 3, the 29th day of its release. They celebrated the success on social media, declaring Pushpa 2 the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1700 crore milestone.

On its 30th day, Pushpa 2 earned an estimated ₹3.85 crore, despite a slight dip in earnings this week. The film experienced a 21% drop compared to the previous week, where it was earning around ₹5 crore daily. Nevertheless, the film's overall performance has been remarkable, placing it as the second highest-grosser in Indian cinema history, just behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, which grossed ₹2070 crore.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 superhit film Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 focuses on a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood business amid tightening police curbs. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.