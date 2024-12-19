'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 14: Allu Arjun's film hits lowest daily collections in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has hit its lowest daily collections in India on its second Wednesday. The film raked in ₹725.8 crore during its first week at the India box office.

Pushpa 2 further raked in ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, ₹26.95 crore on its second Sunday, ₹26.95 crore on its second Monday, ₹23.35 crore on its second Tuesday, and around ₹20.8 crore on its second Wednesday.

The film's total collections stacked up to ₹973.2 crore during its 14-day long run at the domestic box office. Out of this, the film's Hindi version raked in ₹607.35 crore whereas its Telugu version minted ₹293.3 crore.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions made ₹51.6 crore, ₹13.93 crore, and ₹7.02 crore, respectively. The film's Telugu shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 20.58 per cent whereas its Hindi shows had an overall occupancy of 19.29 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind visited an 8-year-old boy who is on life support in Hyderabad. The boy was hospitalised in a critical condition after a stampede-like situation occurred at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre.

"I just visited Sri Tej in the ICU. I have spoken to the doctors looking after him. The boy has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer. We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover," Allu Aravind said in a video issued to the press.

Arjun, however, has been advised by his legal team to not visit the family yet. On December 13, the Telangana police arrested the actor for allegedly not informing them ahead of his visit.

He was let out on an interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14. The theatre management has also been arrested and a show cause notice was sent to them in the case.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is centered around a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with a senior police officer. Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.