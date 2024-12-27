'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection week 3: Allu Arjun's film continues its stride as Baby John fails to impress

Pushpa 2: The Rise, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has maintained its stellar run at the India box office after 3 weeks of its release. Despite seeing a decline of around 50 per cent in its daily box office numbers, the film raked made great numbers.

Pushpa 2 made ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week.

Allu Arjun's latest film minted ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, ₹32.95 crore on its third Sunday, ₹13 crore on its third Monday, ₹14.5 crore on its third Tuesday, ₹19.5 crore on its third Wednesday, and around ₹9.6 crore on its third Thursday.

With this, the film's week 3 collections reached ₹128.6 crore. Pushpa 2's overall collection reached ₹1,119.2 crore as of its 22nd day at the India box office. Of this, the film's Hindi version raked in ₹723.9 crore whereas its Telugu version made ₹318.12 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions collected ₹55.6 crore, ₹14.08 crore, and ₹7.5 crore, respectively. The film's Telugu shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 23.27 per cent. Pushpa 2's Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 19.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Baby John failed to impress during its first two days at the box office. The film raked in ₹11.25 crore on its day 1 and around ₹4.50 crore on its day 2, taking its total India box office collections to around ₹15.75 crore.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 focuses on a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs and his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2 was released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.