Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun’s father, Telugu film industry members to meet CM Revanth Reddy

Top figures from the Telugu film industry, including producer Allu Aravind, father of actor Allu Arjun, are set to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday. This meeting comes in the wake of the Pushpa 2 stampede case controversy.

The chairperson of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju, stated that the meeting aims to promote "healthy relations" between the government and the film industry.

Recently, Allu Arjun was arrested and later granted bail in connection with the stampede at Sandhya theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman and her son being injured. CM Reddy has criticised celebrities for their actions following the incident, and the government has announced it will not permit benefit shows or ticket price hikes.

The meeting's tentative attendee list includes producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Daggubati, Sunil Narang, Supriya, Naga Vamshi, and Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar. Actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Nithiin, Varun Tej, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Kiran Abbavaram, and Shiva Balaji are likely to be present, along with directors Trivikram Srinivas, Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi, and Bobby.

Following the incident, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy indicated that the government might consider ticket price hikes only for films that highlight history, the freedom struggle, or an anti-drug message.

If implemented, this policy could significantly affect upcoming Sankranti releases such as Ram Charan's Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj, and Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, as producers often depend on these hikes for opening weekend profits.

There have been speculations about tensions between the Congress government and the film industry following Allu Arjun's arrest in the stampede case. Some Congress leaders criticised Allu Arjun's comments last week, where he described the stampede as accidental and denied allegations made by CM Revanth Reddy regarding a "roadshow" before the film screening.

SANDHYA THEATRE STAMPEDE CASE

Allu Arjun and the makers of the film 'Pushpa' have announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the film's screening in Hyderabad on December 4. After speaking to the doctors, Allu Aravind expressed relief as the boy is reportedly recovering.

Allu Aravind announced that financial assistance has been extended to the boy's family, with Allu Arjun contributing Rs 1 crore, the production company Mytri Movie Makers Rs 50 lakh, and the film’s director Sukumar Rs 50 lakh. The cheques were handed over to Dil Raju to convey to the boy’s family, as legal constraints prevented direct interaction without prior clearance.

Allu Arjun was arrested by city police in connection with the woman's death on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day, leading to his release from prison on December 14 morning.