'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office day 21: Allu Arjun's film tops ₹1,650 crore globally. ₹1,700 crore on weekend?

Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner Pushpa 2: The Rule has maintained an unprecedented lead at the worldwide box office ever since its release. The film is now on top among all the new Christmas releases.

"21st day of Allu Arjun film fetched more money than opening day of all yesterday's releases," according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The film netted ₹282.91 crore on its opening day and ₹1,032 crore during its first week at the worldwide box office.

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2 collected ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, ₹104.24 crore on its day 11, ₹45.01 crore on its day 12, ₹42.63 crore on its day 13, ₹39.75 crore on its day 14, ₹28.93 crore on its day 15, ₹23.07 crore on its day 16, ₹38.29 crore on its day 17, ₹46.71 crore on its day 18, ₹20.35 crore on its day 19, ₹17.92 crore on its day 20, and ₹25.63 crore on its day 21.

With this, the film raked in a total of ₹1,650.94 crore during its 21 days at the worldwide box office. Back home, the film saw a boost in its India box office collections on the Christmas holiday.

Pushpa 2 collected ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week.

The film went onto mint ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, ₹32.95 crore on its third Sunday, ₹13 crore on its third Monday, ₹14.5 crore on its third Tuesday, and around ₹19.75 crore on its third Wednesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collections stacked up to ₹1,109.85 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on a mafia struggling to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs and his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.