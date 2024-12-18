'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 13: Despite fall in daily biz, Allu Arjun's film cruises past ₹1,400 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule, commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, is a force to be reckoned with at the worldwide box office. Within just 13 days of its run at the ticket counters, the film has breached the psychological ₹1,400 crore mark worldwide.

"Allu Arjun starrer is enjoying the dream run even on week days," as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Pushpa 2 minted ₹282.91 crore on its opening day, ₹134.63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.27 crore on its day 3, ₹204.52 crore on its day 4, ₹101.35 crore on its day 5, ₹80.74 crore on its day 6, and ₹69.03 crore on its day 7.

With this, the film's first week collections stacked up at ₹1,032.45 crore globally. The film's collections saw a downturn on its day 8 and 9 at the worldwide box office, only to recoup by the 10th day.

The film raked in ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, and its daily collections went up to ₹104.24 crore on its day 11. Allu Arjun's film saw a fall in its daily collections on its day 12 and 13 at the worldwide box office.

The film made ₹45.01 crore on its day 12 and ₹42.63 crore on its day 13. With this, the Allu Arjun-led film's worldwide box office collection stands at ₹1,410.38 crore as of its second Wednesday. Pushpa 2 is now on course to breach the ₹1,500 crore milestone soon globally.

Helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is centered around a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles. Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.