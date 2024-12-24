'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office day 19: Allu Arjun's film tops ₹1,600 crore globally. Further boost likely on Christmas?

Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner Pushpa 2: The Rule has maintained its stride at the ticket counters globally. The film crossed the ₹1,600 crore mark within 19 days of its release at the worldwide box office.

Pushpa 2 collected ₹1,032 crore during its first week globally.

Allu Arjun's latest film minted ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, ₹104.24 crore on its day 11, ₹45.01 crore on its day 12, ₹42.63 crore on its day 13, ₹39.75 crore on its day 14, ₹28.93 crore on its day 15, ₹23.07 crore on its day 16, ₹38.29 crore on its day 17, ₹46.71 crore on its day 18, and ₹20.35 crore on its day 19.

The film's worldwide box office collection stacked up at ₹1,607.48 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the third Indian film to cross ₹1,600 crore worldwide after Aamir Khan-led Dangal and Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

Back home, the film saw a massive fall in its daily collections at the India box office. Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week.

The film further collected ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, ₹32.95 crore on its third Sunday, and around ₹12.25 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹1,074.8 crore on its third Monday.

The film's box office business is likely to see a boost on the Christmas holiday as Barry Jenkins-directorial Mufasa: The Lion King has underwhelmed at the box office. Within 5 days of its release, the film is struggling to cross ₹50 crore at the domestic ticket counters.

Mufasa: The Lion King has raked in a total of around ₹45 crore on its fifth day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia struggling to sustain his smuggling business amid continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.