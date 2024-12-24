Sandhya theater stampede case: Hyderabad police summons Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun for questioning

The Hyderabad police has summoned Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the Sandhya theater stampede case. As per the notice, Arjun is slated to appear for questioning today at 11 am at the Chikkadpally police station in connection with the incident.

On December 4, a 35-year-old woman was killed and her son critically injured in a stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere in the theatre.

After the stampede, the police lodged a case against the actor, his security team and the theater management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Arjun and his team were charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Later, he was arrested on December 13 and got interim bail from the Telangana High Court on the same day. He was subsequently released from the prison on December 14 morning.

The development comes amid reports that the Hyderabad police is planning to approach the high court to cancel his interim bail.

Commenting on this, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the police will take the next step after taking legal opinion. He also released the minute-to-minute CCTV footage of the incident at Sandhya Theater to counter Arjun's claims.

Meanwhile, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday came down heavily on the Pushpa 2 actor for visiting the theater without police permission and conducting a 'roadshow' even after the stampede.

He also described the aftermath of the stampede, stating: "The police saw their predicament and shifted them to a hospital where Revathi was declared dead on arrival. The boy was in a critical condition."

Reddy accused Allu Arjun of refusing to leave the venue at first despite the ACP asking him to do so.

"After the stampede, the ACP went to ask the hero to leave to gain control of the mob. At first, the actor refused, saying that he would leave after finishing the movie. Then, the DCP had to intervene, asking the hero to leave or he would be arrested as two people had already fallen outside."

Later in the day, Allu Arjun addressed a press conference, terming the allegations as false. He added that he was hurt over "character assassination". He added that he is taking hourly updates on the health condition of the child, while adding that the latter's condition is improving.