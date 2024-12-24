'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 19: Allu Arjun's film sees 62% drop in daily India biz

Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner Pushpa 2: The Rule has set the cash registers ringing since its release at the India box office. The film's daily India collections, however, dropped by over 62 per cent on its third Monday.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week. The film went onto collect ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, ₹32.95 crore on its third Sunday, and around ₹12.25 crore on its third Monday.

With this, Allu Arjun's latest film raked in a total of ₹1,074.85 crore on its third Monday at the domestic run. Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹689.4 crore whereas its Telugu version made ₹309.7 crore.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions raked in ₹54.3 crore, ₹14.05 crore, and ₹7.4 crore, respectively. The film's Telugu shows logged an overall occupancy of 20.67 per cent whereas its Hindi shows had an overall occupancy of 17.90 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has joined movies like Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Pathaan and Jawan in the coveted ₹1,000 crore club.

Moreover, Pushpa 2 producers dispelled all rumours surrounding the film's OTT release. Mythri Movie Makers said that the film won't release on any OTT platform before 56 days.

"There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide (sic)," Mythri Movie Makers said in a post on X.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 focuses on a mafia who is struggling to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.