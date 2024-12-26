'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 21: It's a Merry Christmas for Allu Arjun's film! Sukumar-directorial tops ₹1,100 crore in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has caused a rampage at the domestic box office. The film saw a 36.21 per cent rise in its daily box office collections and topped the ₹1,100 crore mark in India on Christmas.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week. The film went onto collect ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, ₹32.95 crore on its third Sunday, ₹13 crore on its third Monday, ₹14.5 crore on its third Tuesday, and around ₹19.75 crore on its third Wednesday.

With this, the latest Allu Arjun film's total India box office collections stack up to ₹1,109.85 crore. Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹716.65 crore whereas its Telugu version minted ₹316.3 crore.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions made ₹55.35 crore, ₹14.07 crore, and ₹7.48 crore, respectively. The film's Telugu version logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 41.37 per cent whereas its Hindi version logged an overall 40.81 per cent occupancy, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police questioned Allu Arjun for more than 3 hours on Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede on December 4 at a premiere of the film at Sandhya theatre. He was questioned by a police team led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav.

The police also issued a statement warning of action against individuals spreading false information or posting misleading videos on social media regarding the stampede.

The police noted that certain individuals shared videos suggesting that the stampede took place before Arjun's arrival at the theatre. The Hyderabad police noted they have already released a video containing the facts unearthed during the investigation.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling amid tightening curbs and continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.