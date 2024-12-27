'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office week 3: Despite fall in daily biz, Allu Arjun's film makes ₹1,664 crore globally

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rise has surprised film trade pundits and moviegoers alike with its box office run at the end of its third week. The film is continuing its dream run at the worldwide box office as new releases failed to make an impact.

"Pushpa 2 continues its DREAM run, as new releases crashes on day 2," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pushpa 2 collected ₹282.91 crore on its opening day and ₹781.33 crore on its first weekend at the worldwide box office. The film's total worldwide collections stood at ₹1,032 crore in its first week and ₹1,479.06 crore in its second week.

WW Box Office:



Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 204.52 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 101.35 cr… pic.twitter.com/c7ZSac9W0l — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 27, 2024

The Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner minted ₹23.07 crore on its day 16, ₹38.29 crore on its day 17, ₹46.71 crore on its day 18, ₹20.35 crore on its day 19, ₹17.92 crore on its day 20, ₹25.63 crore on its day 21, and ₹13.34 crore on its day 22.

With this, the film's total collections stacked up at ₹1,664.38 crore at the end of the third week at the worldwide box office. Back home, the film saw a decline of around 50 per cent in its daily box office collections.

Pushpa 2 made ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week at the India box office. The film collected ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, ₹32.95 crore on its third Sunday, ₹13 crore on its third Monday, ₹14.5 crore on its third Tuesday, ₹19.5 crore on its third Wednesday, and around ₹9.6 crore on its third Thursday.

With this, the film's overall collections reached ₹1,119.2 crore in its third week at the India box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia struggling to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.